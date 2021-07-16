Helena man accused of repeatedly stalking woman

A 39-year-old Helena man was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly repeatedly stalking a woman who had a protection order against him.

Kelcey Scott Darlow is charged with felony stalking, two felony counts of violation of a protective order and three misdemeanor counts of violation of a protective order.

The victim had a protection order granted against the defendant by Justice of the Peace James F. Kilmer of Silver Bow County on Nov. 23, 2020.

On Jan. 30, the victim contacted law enforcement to report that the defendant had approached her at work. The defendant had allegedly left notes on the victim's vehicle, which she shared with law enforcement.

On Feb. 1, Darlow allegedly returned to her workplace and left another note on the victim's car. The victim forwarded a photo of this to law enforcement.

On Feb. 26, the victim reported another encounter with Darlow. She had quit her job and started working somewhere new. When going outside for a smoke break, she saw Darlow sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot, approximately 10-20 feet from her vehicle. Darlow allegedly saw the victim and made no attempt to leave. When questioned by police, Darlow said he was there to show the victim "how much he cared about her."