Helena man accused of property destruction

A 42-year-old Helena man is accused of destroying another person's property.
Stephen Levi Sarfonoff is charged with one felony count of criminal mischief.
On July 20, law enforcement responded to calls from the victim that a man, later identified as the defendant, had entered his home and damaged his property.
The victim told deputies that the defendant had arrived at his residence unannounced and asked if he could wash his hands. The victim allowed this because he and the defendant knew each other. Court documents state that an argument ensued after a discussion between the victim and defendant.
Sarfonoff allegedly became agitated when asked to leave and damaged multiple items within the residence. A struggle ensued when the victim attempted to remove the defendant from his property, according to court documents.
Damage to the victim's property was valued at approximately $1,670.
Sarfonoff allegedly admitted to damaging the property when questioned by law enforcement.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
