Helena man accused of property destruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 42-year-old Helena man is accused of destroying another person's property.

Stephen Levi Sarfonoff is charged with one felony count of criminal mischief.

On July 20, law enforcement responded to calls from the victim that a man, later identified as the defendant, had entered his home and damaged his property.

The victim told deputies that the defendant had arrived at his residence unannounced and asked if he could wash his hands. The victim allowed this because he and the defendant knew each other. Court documents state that an argument ensued after a discussion between the victim and defendant.

Sarfonoff allegedly became agitated when asked to leave and damaged multiple items within the residence. A struggle ensued when the victim attempted to remove the defendant from his property, according to court documents.

Damage to the victim's property was valued at approximately $1,670.

Sarfonoff allegedly admitted to damaging the property when questioned by law enforcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.