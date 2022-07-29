Helena man accused of possessing methamphetamine

A 49-year-old Helena man was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs after a meth pipe was allegedly found in his pocket.

According to court records, a deputy responded alongside U.S. marshals and probation and parole officers to locate a male with outstanding warrants. As they approached the house, two males were located. One of them was Eli David Bull, who was under supervision of probation and parole, said officials.

Probation officers did a pat search on Bull and removed a meth pipe with white residue that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine from one of his pockets. Clear plastic tubing with a balloon on one end was also removed. This contraption contained a clear liquid, stated authorities.

The deputy informed Bull he was being placed under arrest, and he was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Thursday.