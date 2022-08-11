Helena man accused of possessing drugs and stolen car

A 30-year-old Helena man is accused of possessing drugs while operating a stolen vehicle without a license.

Cody King is being charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, felony theft, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked, according to court documents.

On Aug. 8, an officer pulled over King on Custer Avenue going westbound for an inactive and expired registration. King could not provide any proof of liability insurance, the officer reported.

King gave the officer a photocopy of his Montana ID card and told the officer that he did not have a driver’s license. King's license was suspended in 2016 for an implied consent refusal.

The VIN number on the vehicle showed that it was stolen out of Silver Bow County. King said he was given the vehicle as a form of payment.

The vehicle was seized, and King was placed under arrest for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

During a pat search, the officer located a container labeled “mints” in King’s front left pants pocket. Inside the “mints” container was a crystal type substance that King admitted was methamphetamine. He stated he had snorted some the night before while sleeping in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

King has previous drug convictions on his criminal history. He was transported to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday but was no longer on the inmate roster as of Thursday.