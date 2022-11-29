Helena man accused of pointing gun at women over unwanted kitten

A 39-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault (PFMA) after allegedly pointing what appeared to be a gun at two people over a kitten that was brought home without the defendant being consulted.

In the early hours of Nov. 23, dispatch received a call and heard multiple people screaming, according to court reports.

A deputy responded to the address and contacted the parties involved, including Nicholas Duane Friedrichs.

One of the people said Friedrichs was “highly intoxicated” and pushed her into the ground, which injured her knee and arm. The deputy confirmed visible bruises in these areas.

A woman told the deputy that she witnessed Friedrichs overtop of someone else. She said she jumped on Friedrichs’ back and he pushed her into a countertop, which bruised her lower back.

Court records say another woman was trying to intervene and expressed to the deputy that she was fearful that Friedrichs would hurt her as well.

One of the parties told authorities Friedrichs went upstairs and got a handgun. According to court records, he allegedly went to an exterior porch and shot the handgun multiple time and then came back inside and pointed it at the others.

Friedrichs told authorities he pushed two of the people in self-defense because one threatened to stab him in his sleep. He denied pointing a handgun and said he had placed his fingers inside an empty holster made for a handgun and pointed it at the others.

Friedrichs has no prior PFMA convictions or criminal offenses.