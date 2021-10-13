Helena man accused of pointing gun at wife

A 51-year-old Helena man has been accused of pointing a gun at his wife and destroying property.

Brian John Jones is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On Oct. 4, law enforcement was dispatched to North Montana Avenue for a domestic disturbance. The victim had called 911 and reported that she was in a physical altercation with defendant earlier that day. She said the defendant was threatening to kill their animals and drive a vehicle into their home.

The victim told a deputy the defendant grabbed her by her hair and pulled her to the ground. The deputy observed a bald spot on the victim's head, where her hair had been pulled out. She said that after pulling her to the ground, the defendant took her Kel Tec 9mm handgun and pointed it at her head.

Deputies also found that the defendant had crashed a Jeep into a detached garage, crashed another vehicle into a lawn mower and ATV, broke a window out of the house, destroyed multiple household items, and broke a fish tank, killing the fish inside.