Helena man accused of pointing gun at EMS worker who was helping him

A 67-year-old Helena-area man who had been convulsing in his home was arrested after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at an emergency services worker sent to help.

Dennis Jacob Doll is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony.

Emergency services were dispatched to the home on the 5200 block of Montana Highway 200 around 8 p.m. on May 15 after a caller reported that his friend was having convulsions on the floor. Court records say Doll began fighting and pushing emergency services staff after he regained consciousness.

One of the emergency workers told authorities she followed Doll to his room to ensure he was medically safe after falling to the ground and convulsing several times. She said Doll then picked up a gun, racked the slide and pointed it at her, ordering emergency workers to get out of his house.

After the victim left, deputies surrounded the home and tried to make contact with Doll numerous times via phone and over the public address system in a patrol vehicle. Several hours later, the defendant came out of the home with his hands up and was taken into custody.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

