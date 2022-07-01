 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

Helena man accused of pawning stolen items

  • Updated
  • 0
Shay Alexander McPhee

Shay Alexander McPhee

A 29-year-old Helena man is accused of pawning items he allegedly stole from a local storage unit.

According to the arresting deputy's affidavit, Shay Alexander McPhee broke into a storage unit on the 3400 block of Allied Drive sometime between June 1 and 7 and stole multiple items, including a compound bow and accessories valued at more than $1,500.

The deputy stated in the affidavit that the victim provided a thorough description of the bow, and the deputy eventually located it at a Helena pawn shop.

The business gave the deputy information about McPhee. The victim identified the bow as his.

McPhee had been arrested the previous night in Helena on unrelated charges and was located in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

He has been charged with one felony count of theft.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News