Helena man accused of pawning stolen items

A 29-year-old Helena man is accused of pawning items he allegedly stole from a local storage unit.

According to the arresting deputy's affidavit, Shay Alexander McPhee broke into a storage unit on the 3400 block of Allied Drive sometime between June 1 and 7 and stole multiple items, including a compound bow and accessories valued at more than $1,500.

The deputy stated in the affidavit that the victim provided a thorough description of the bow, and the deputy eventually located it at a Helena pawn shop.

The business gave the deputy information about McPhee. The victim identified the bow as his.

McPhee had been arrested the previous night in Helena on unrelated charges and was located in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

He has been charged with one felony count of theft.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

