Helena man accused of pawning his aunt's belongings

A 56-year-old Helena man is accused of stealing items out of his aunt's garage and pawning them.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the alleged burglary on Christmas Eve. The property is located on the 1900 block of Munger Road. According to the complaint phoned in by the property caretaker, the door to the structure was damaged and the door handle was missing.

The woman who owns the property told a deputy she believed her nephew was the perpetrator because the missing items were frequently used by her nephew while he lived with her.

The nephew, Ronald Krout, told the deputy he had no knowledge of the incident and had not been to the property since his aunt left the state.

On Feb. 1, the deputy was contacted by the property owner's daughter, who said Krout had been communicating with his aunt via text messages, admitted to committing the crime and wished to set up "a restitution program" with his aunt, according to the deputy.

After calls from the deputy, Krout agreed to meet at the Law and Justice Center on Sunday, at which point he admitted to the crime and said he sold the items.

Krout was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

