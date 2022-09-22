Helena man accused of meth possession

A 36-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and resisting arrest.

On Sunday, an officer responded to the 2900 block of N. Montana Avenue for a report that Shane Daniel Cope was in a business and attempting to use forged checks, according to court reports. Multiple arrest warrants had previously been issued for his arrest.

Cope fled the scene before authorities arrived. He was located but tried running from law enforcement officers who were attempting to arrest him. Cope used physical force to resist being handcuffed and being placed in the patrol car, officials said in court documents.

Cope had a “white powdery substance” on his person that was consistent with meth, authorities said.

He told officials that it was meth, and it tested presumptive positive for meth.

Cope was also in possession of a pipe that tested presumptive positive for meth.

He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.