Helena man accused of meth possession

A 42-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of meth possession.

James Robert Reece is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On Dec. 20, law enforcement responded to the 800 block of Oregon Street in regards to a possible domestic disturbance. The responding officer learned from investigation that the defendant had paid for a hotel room and had his possessions inside that room.

Court documents state that upon searching the room, two small baggies with a substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine were found inside. Officers also located multiple syringes that tested positive for meth in the defendant's bags.

The defendant denied that it was his property and described his pack differently multiple times when asked about it.

