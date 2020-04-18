Helena man accused of meth possession after crash

A 21-year-old Helena man was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine after running his pickup truck off the road.

The Montana Highway Patrol asserts Richard Michael Benjamin ran a vehicle off of John G. Mine Road at about 7 a.m. on Feb. 12, destroying several feet of fencing and a gate. Authorities said he was operating a 1998 GMC pickup truck he did not have permission to use.

When the trooper made contact with Benjamin at about 11 a.m., he told the trooper that he attempted to make a U-turn, but the vehicle ran out of transmission fluid and coasted into the fence.

A juvenile female passenger with an outstanding arrest warrant was searched and found to be in possession of a syringe.

The trooper found Benjamin's driver's license had been suspended, and the vehicle was not insured.

Benjamin was in possession of a backpack and agreed to empty its contents for the trooper. Inside was a small case Benjamin claimed to be his "pencil case." He refused to open it, and a search warrant was obtained.

The subsequent search revealed a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, a marijuana concentrate container with residue and a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine.