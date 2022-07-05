Helena man accused of making death threats

A 30-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of making death threats.

Clifton Everett Baker was charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to court documents.

On July 3, officials were contacted by someone who had been receiving death threats from a person they claimed assaulted them on June 29. The defendant was identified as Baker, according to the affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena.

Court records say Everett verbally threatened to kill the victim and admitted to writing “dead” across the complainant's door.

Baker was arrested July 3 and brought into the Lewis and Clark Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0