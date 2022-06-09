Helena man accused of kicking in apartment window

A 26-year-old Helena man was arrested after allegedly kicking in the window of a partner or family member's apartment.

An officer was dispatched Sunday to an apartment complex on the 500 block of Logan Street, where Sean Michael Kostad was allegedly seen kicking in a window to one of the units. Kostad had previously been banned from the apartment complex by management.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, the person renting the unit reported that Kostad's actions that day and on three other occasions over the course of several weeks caused reasonable apprehension of bodily injury.

Kostad was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

He has been charged with two misdemeanor and two felony counts of partner or family member assault, in addition to misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property and criminal mischief.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

