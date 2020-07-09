Helena man accused of hitting two people with vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 52-year-old Helena man is accused of hitting two people with his vehicle following an altercation over a family dog.

Judson Lee Brown is charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

On July 6, law enforcement responded to reports of a physical altercation. Witnesses advised that the defendant had struck a juvenile female with his truck and the caller thought he had potentially kidnapped her.

When meeting with several witnesses, police learned that Brown had allegedly gotten into an altercation with other family members who had a court order to retrieve a family dog.

The defendant allegedly put the dog in his pickup to avoid having it taken by the others. When attempting to leave the property, he reportedly struck one victim twice with the truck and another victim once. The victims sustained only minor injuries.

Court documents state that the first victim jumped onto the hood of the pickup as the defendant drove at speeds up to 50 mph down a nearby road. The victim was allegedly able to pull herself into the cab of the vehicle, attempting to take the dog. However, the victim reportedly stopped when she noticed the firearm between the seats.