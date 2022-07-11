Helena man accused of harming child and denying medical attention

A 30-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of harming and denying medical attention for a child under age 14.

Bradley Leggitt, the father of the child, is being charged with felony assault on a minor and first offense misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children.

On Thursday, authorities were dispatched to do a welfare check on a child. Photos provided by the complainant showed a child with significant injuries, according to officials.

Authorities reported there were visible injuries to a child under the age of 14. The parents had not sought medical attention for the child, officials said.

Leggitt initial said the child had run into a wall. However, authorities said this description was not consistent with the level of injury to the child.

Leggitt later admitted that he had hit the child in the face, officials said. The father stated that the child had an extensive medical history, “including skull-expanding surgery,” according to court records.

Leggitt stated that he told the mother of the child not to seek medical attention to treat the injury.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.