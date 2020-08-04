Helena man accused of harassing ex

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 33-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Allen Shea Cross is charged with two misdemeanor counts of privacy in communications for his first and second offenses and one felony count of privacy in communications for his third offense.

According to court documents, Cross allegedly sent more than 500 harassing emails to his ex-girlfriend over the course of several months beginning in August 2019, and many of these emails included threats.

Cross and the victim have a child less than 3 years old, and he is permitted to communicate with her about that child. Court documents say he titled his emails with something regarding the child, but the body of the message was about something different. Cross regularly made comments about the death of the victim and the child, the documents say.

The victim told investigators that she left the email account open out of fear that she would be in violation of the parenting plan if she discontinued the email account. Court documents state that the defendant's name is not associated with a couple of the email accounts used to send the emails, but the similar content and style of the emails indicate he is the author.