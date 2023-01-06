Helena man accused of firing shotgun at someone in vehicle

A 33-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor criminal mischief after being accused of shooting a shotgun at someone in a vehicle.

On Sunday shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a report of a possible assault with a weapon.

The complainant, later identified as the defendant, Nathan Roberto Booth, told authorities that an acquaintance was parked at his house and pointed a handgun at him. Booth stated that he grabbed a shotgun and that the other man left in a gold colored vehicle.

According to court records, deputies noticed Booth was intoxicated and he acknowledged that he had been drinking alcohol.

He told authorities that it was dark, so he never saw the driver’s face. However, he stated that he recognized the driver’s voice as the voice of a man he knows. Booth stated that the vehicle drove northbound toward a dead end, turned around and drove back at Booth, almost hitting him, according to an affidavit filed on Tuesday in Justice Court of Helena.

Deputies found four black shotgun shells near the scene. Three had been fired and the fourth was unfired. Booth later said he panicked and fired several shots from his shotgun into the ground.

A deputy was performing an area check and located a silver vehicle in a parking lot near North Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road. The driver of the vehicle told the deputy she had just been shot at after she pulled to the side of the road to text a friend.

The woman stated a man came up and knocked on her window with a gun she described as “shorter than a rifle but longer than a handgun.” She told authorities that she quickly drove away but knew the road was a dead end, so she turned around only to be met by Booth standing in the middle of the road.

She stated she was very afraid and tried to drive past Booth when he shot at her vehicle and struck it once. The deputy observed damage to the front passenger door of the vehicle that matched a shotgun pattern. She told the deputy that she didn’t possess a firearm and never spoke to Booth, according to court reports.

Deputies returned to Booth’s home and placed him under arrest. He consented to them seizing his shotgun from his safe.