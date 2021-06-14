Helena man accused of failing to register as violent offender

Maurice Ray Piper, 39, of Helena, is charged with felony failure to register as a violent or sexual offender.

According to court documents, a judgement rendered against Piper in September 2003 in Yellowstone County requires him to register as a violent offender, due to an assault with a weapon conviction.

Piper was convicted of failing to register previously in Missoula County in 2009 and again in 2016. He had previously registered with Helena Police Department in late 2018.

In March 2019, an attempt to verify Piper's address on Cherry Street failed. Upon learning of Piper's arrest in Wyoming and subsequent transfer to the Missoula County Jail, the investigator contacted the resident of the home where Piper claimed to live. The owner told police he does not know Piper, but that mail for the defendant shows up at the house occasionally.

The defendant has reportedly failed to update his address since April 2019, when he was required to do so.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

