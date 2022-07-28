Helena man accused of exposing himself to minor behind restaurant

James Shannon Reed, a 52-year-old Helena man, is being charged with one felony count of indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to a minor behind a local restaurant.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to a restaurant on the 3200 block of N. Sanders Street for a report of a disturbance.

The complainant reported that a man had been loitering in the back parking lot of the restaurant and approached a young female employee multiple times. The girl said she asked Reed to leave her alone. In response, Reed removed his clothing and exposed his genitals to the minor, the complainant told authorities.

Reed allegedly told the girl "Hey, look at this," court records say.

The victim said she ran inside and told the complainant about the incident.

The complainant provided a clothing description and told officials that Reed appeared to be carrying a black guitar case with him.

Officers located Reed, who admitted that he had been behind the restaurant and had a conversation with a female employee. Reed said he did take off his shirt but he denied claims that he had removed any other articles of clothing or exposed his genitals.

Reed had three confirmed warrants out for his arrest from the Helena Municipal Court for failing to appear.

He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.