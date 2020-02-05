Helena man accused of DUI after crash

A 25-year-old Helena man is accused of driving his vehicle off the road while drunk, nearly causing a head-on collision.

The arresting Montana Highway Patrol trooper's affidavit states Ray Bright swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a right-of-way fence between Interstate 15 and Frontage Road on Jan. 24.

The trooper located Bright at the address the vehicle was registered under. Bright was attempting to remove debris from the underside of the vehicle when he noticed the trooper approaching, at which point he fled on foot.

Bright ran for about a half mile before the trooper overtook him and placed him under arrest.

The trooper noted in his affidavit Bright "admitted that he was drunk."

When asked about the crash, Bright told the trooper he swerved to avoid an obstruction in the road.

Bright's driver's license status was revoked at the time of the incident and a review of his criminal history showed one prior DUI conviction in 2014.

Bright was booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and has been charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment in addition to misdemeanor counts of DUI, driving while license is revoked and obstructing a peace officer.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

