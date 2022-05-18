Helena man accused of drug crimes

A 47-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of various drug crimes early Tuesday.

David Brian Taylor has been charged with felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession with intent to distribute, in addition to misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended, operating with expired registration and operation of a vehicle without liability insurance.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Taylor was driving a vehicle with no front plate Tuesday just before 1 a.m. The officer followed Taylor, who drove from Montana Lil's Casino on Prospect Avenue to a nearby gas station.

The officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration, waited for Taylor to exit the gas station convenience store, and informed him he was being detained for the lack of registration.

Taylor told the officer he had no license nor insurance.

Taylor was also on probation for operating a "clandestine laboratory," the affidavit states.

His probation officer authorized a search of Taylor and the vehicle. The officer reported finding a syringe and a glasses case containing a small glass pipe, about 40 plastic bags and methamphetamine on Taylor.

The officer reported finding a blue glass pipe with white residue inside that the officer said tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, two other syringes, a torch lighter and three cellphones in Taylor's vehicle.

Taylor was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

Another bag of meth was found in Taylor's wallet once at the county jail, the affidavit states.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.