Helena man accused of driving while intoxicated with juvenile in vehicle

A 44-year-old Helena man is accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence of a drug with a juvenile boy in the back seat.

A Helena police officer stopped Curtiss Nelson Boots on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue around noon on March 18 after dispatch received complaints about a suspicious man in a vehicle acting strangely.

Dispatch also informed the officer that Boots had an active municipal court warrant for his arrest.

In his affidavit, the officer reported that Boots was "very fidgety and unable to stand still," and "talked very quickly and kept opening and closing his hands." The officer also noted that Boots' "face would twitch throughout our conversation."

The officer noted several signs of impairment while conducting field sobriety tests.

Boots was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of criminal child endangerment.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

