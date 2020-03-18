Helena man accused of driving uninsured and unregistered vehicle while intoxicated

A 50-year-old Helena man is accused of operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle with a suspended driver license, all while under the influence of prescription drugs.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Roy A. Shostak on March 6 near the intersection of Sierra and Montana avenues after the trooper determined the vehicle was unregistered.

According to the trooper's affidavit, Shostak "appeared visibly under the influence of drugs" and "admitted to the use of numerous prescriptions" and "that he should not be driving."

Standard field sobriety tests showed Shostak was impaired, the trooper reported.

A review of Shostak's criminal history turned up three prior DUI convictions as well as prior convictions for driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Shostak was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony DUI count and misdemeanor counts of driving while license is suspended, operating a motor vehicle with no registration and no insurance.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.