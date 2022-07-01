 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man accused of driving under the influence with minor passenger

Izain Xavier Belgrade

A 29-year-old Helena man is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger following a domestic dispute.

The arresting officer reported stopping Izain Xavier Belgrade in his green Subaru at 800 Lola Ave. just after 9 p.m. on June 21. The officer reported a child under the age of 14 was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the officer's affidavit, Belgrade showed signs of impairment, "shaking, loss of fine motor skills, dropping items, constantly moving hands and pulling at his clothing," and failed the standard field sobriety tests.

Belgrade was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, and the Montana Highway Patrol conducted a "drug recognition expert investigation."

He has been charged with one felony count of criminal child endangerment.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

