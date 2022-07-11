Helena man accused of driving stolen U-Haul with drugs

A 36-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen U-Haul truck with a suspended license while under the influence of drugs.

Jared Decaccia is charged with felony theft, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor first offense DUI, and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege is suspended or revoked.

Decaccia was pulled over July 7 after driving 59 mph through a Lincoln Road construction zone with a 35 mph speed limit, according to the arrest affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena.

He had a suspended driver license out of California.

According to court documents, Decaccia could not provide the vehicle’s registration but did provide a rental agreement signed under another person's name. The U-Haul was reported stolen out of California, the documents state.

Decaccia declined a consent search of the vehicle. The Helena’s Police Department’s K-9 unit arrived at the scene, and a narcotics dog hit on the vehicle.

While being taken to jail, Decaccia allegedly tried to get rid of a small plastic container containing white powdery substance. Decaccia said it was meth and that he had consumed some of it a few hours before the traffic stop, but authorities said testing did not test positive for meth or opiates.

Three other drug items were discovered on Decaccia during a search. Authorities said two of the items appear similar to heroin, and the third appears to be similar to the powder Decaccia left scattered in the transport car. These substances had not yet been tested, according to court records.

Decaccia went through standardized field sobriety testing and was found to be under the influence of drugs, court records state. He also kept falling asleep and displayed signs of visible body tremors, authorities said.

Decaccia refused a blood test, but a district court judge granted a blood warrant.

During a search of the U-Haul, authorities found a folded up and burnt piece of tin foil with a crystal type of substance inside that tested positive for meth. Also removed from the vehicle was a metal pipe, a roll of tin foil, numerous butane lighters, torches with butane refill canisters, 92 plastic bags, and 17 round plastic containers.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.