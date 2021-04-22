 Skip to main content
Helena man accused of driving into woman while drunk
A 47-year-old Helena man is accused of driving into a woman while drunk. 

William Christopher Danielson is charged with felony DUI (fourth offense), felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor driving without insurance.

On April 6, law enforcement responded to Prospect Avenue for reports of disorderly conduct between a man and a woman. The woman told dispatch that the defendant was trying to pull a trailer through her fence and in the process ran her over.

The defendant was pulled over by officers and identified via his Montana driver's license. The defendant had reportedly placed duct tape over his license plates. Dispatch advised that the defendant had two valid warrants for his arrest. Dispatch also advised the defendant did not have a valid license nor liability insurance.

A standardized field sobriety test showed multiple signs of impairment in the defendant. The defendant allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine before driving.

The victim told officers that she had been struck by the vehicle when the defendant removed a trailer from her property, causing bodily injury. She also advised the defendant was told he was not allowed on her property.

The damages to the victim's fence were estimated to be less than $1,500.

The defendant had three prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

