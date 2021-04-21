Helena man accused of drawing gun during altercation

A 31-year-old Helena man was arrested after he allegedly drew a gun on a woman and pushed her to the ground.

Tyson Rolland Vandenacre is charged with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

On April 14, law enforcement was dispatched to Honey Road in Lewis and Clark County for reports of a physical altercation at a residence. A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived at the residence and met with a woman, identified as the victim.

The defendant had reportedly been drinking heavily and was vomiting in the bathroom when she went to check on him. The woman said this made him mad, and that he started trying to remove a pistol from a holster on his hip.

The woman said she attempted to take control of the pistol from the defendant. During this process, the handgun was "inadvertently pointed towards the victim," according to court documents. The woman's hand was cut by the firearm as it was taken from the defendant.