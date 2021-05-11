Helena man accused of domestic violence

A 35-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Luke Michael Sonsteng is charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and misdemeanor tampering with a communication device.

On May 8, law enforcement was notified of a domestic assault that had just taken place near Capri Drive. The defendant had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The victim told deputies she and the defendant were in a physical altercation. She said the defendant had grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against the wall of her bedroom. A deputy observed evidence that concurred with this report. She said the defendant then threw her on the bed and began to strangle her.

The victim said she attempted to call 911, but the defendant took her phone. She said she yelled for her 9-year-old daughter to retrieve a sibling's phone so she could call 911, and that Sonsteng ran after the child.

The child reported being afraid for her safety.

