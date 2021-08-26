 Skip to main content
Helena man accused of domestic violence
Tony Ray Many Guns

A 44-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. 

Tony Ray Many Guns is charged with felony partner or family member assault (third of subsequent offense).

On Aug. 1, Helena Police Department detective Brandon Wootan interviewed the victim, who indicated that she had been assaulted by her partner. Detective Wootan observed that there were recent injuries to the right side of her nose and to her upper left breast. 

The victim said the defendant caused the injuries while they were together at the Hellgate Campground on Canyon Ferry Reservior.

According to the victim, the defendant was consuming alcohol. He allegedly hit her in the face with her own hand, and the blow forced the frame of her sunglasses into her nose, causing cuts.

The victim also said the defendant "swatted her" and was grabbing her. According to court documents, she was emotional when describing the incident to Wooten, and her injuries were consistent with her story.

On Aug. 19, officers were dispatched to the residence of the victim for a domestic disturbance. The victim called dispatch to report the defendant had assaulted her juvenile son while intoxicated.

A criminal history check showed three prior PFMA convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

