Helena man accused of domestic violence, threatening police

A 30-year-old Helena man who was arrested for alleged domestic violence is also accused of threatening law enforcement.

Kevin Andrew Grotbo is charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On April 24, law enforcement was dispatched to Gibbon Street for reports of a domestic disturbance.

The victim told police Grotbo had been drinking and became extremely aggravated during an argument. The victim alleged that he shattered the windshield of her car and broke the rear-view mirror before throwing her against a mirror, giving her a bloody lip. The victim also reported Grotbo "took her to the ground" and held her down, causing her to hit her head.

Court documents state that police observed blood on the victim's lip and shirt. Grotbo was arrested for partner or family member assault.

At the detention center, Grotbo began complaining about pain in his hand and was transported to the hospital to be check by medical staff. The defendant called an officer into his room while at the hospital and reportedly told him "I'm not going to jail." Anderson told him that he would, in fact, be going to jail that night.