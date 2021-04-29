Helena man accused of crashing stolen vehicle

A 38-year-old Helena man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle.

Steven Joseph Johnson is charged with felony theft, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor failure to notify after an accident resulting in damage to property upon a highway, misdemeanor notice of accident, misdemeanor duty to give information or render aid, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor driving with as suspended license.

On April 25, law enforcement took a report of a stolen 2013 GMC Terrain from a parking lot near North Montana Avenue. The complainant reported she had met the defendant on April 24 and learned he was homeless and in need of a place to stay. The complainant agreed to let him stay at her home but later asked him to leave, and he agreed.

Later that day, the complainant noticed that her vehicle was missing. She suspected the defendant had taken her vehicle and noted that her keys were no longer on the table. The complainant did not give the defendant permission to use her vehicle, which is valued at approximately $8,500.