Helena man accused of crashing stolen side-by-side

A 42-year-old Helena man was charged after allegedly stealing a side-by-side and crashing it through a gate.

Joshua Lee McCrossin is charged with felony theft of property exceeding $5,000.

On July 31, a Helena Police Department officer took a theft report on Euclid Avenue. The complainant said a man had crashed through the gate on a side-by-side and ultimately drove westbound on Highway 12. The complainant followed the man until the vehicle had turned onto Rimini Road.

Court documents state the Montana Highway Patrol and Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office located and arrested the man about three miles up Rimini Road. He was arrested on multiple confirmed warrants.

An HPD officer spoke with the defendant in jail. The defendant admitted to driving the vehicle but said someone had given him the keys and advised him it was hers. Court documents note the keys to this vehicle were in the ignition.

The defendant was the sole occupant and the only one found with the vehicle, and the only one seen in the vehicle when it crashed through the gate. The vehicle was valued at approximate $36,000 and the gate is estimated to be valued at $2,000.

