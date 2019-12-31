A 37-year-old Helena man has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault.

A Helena police officer arrested Seth Kirlin on Christmas at about 8:30 p.m. after Kirlin was involved in a physical altercation with a male family member at a residence on the 500 block of Breckenridge Street.

The arresting officer's affidavit alleges Kirlin grabbed the victim's throat, causing the victim "to feel like he was going to lose consciousness."

The victim also had an injury to his finger. Kirlin told officers he "may have bit the victim during the fight."

Kirlin was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

