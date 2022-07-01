Helena man accused of chasing family member with crowbar

A 44-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of chasing a family member with a crowbar and punching the person in the head.

An officer responded to the 800 block of E. Broadway Street around 8 p.m. on June 23 for a report of a fistfight.

The victim told the officer Daniel Martin Shea smashed a window and chased the person down the street with a crowbar following an argument. Shea allegedly caught up with the victim and punched the person in the head several times, the officer reported.

The victim has a valid order of protection against Shea, prohibiting Shea from being within 1,500 feet of the person.

Shea has one prior partner or family member assault and one prior violation of an order of protection on his record.

Shea was located and arrested on June 24 at 4 p.m. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center and charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault, his second offense, and violation of an order of protection, his second offense.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

