Helena man accused of car theft and drug offenses

A 23-year-old Helena man was charged with felony theft, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor habitual offender operating a motor vehicle.

On Sept. 11, a deputy was dispatched for a report of a 1997 Toyota T100 valued at $4,500 stolen from the 1000 block of Blaine Street in Lewis and Clark County. The deputy later saw a vehicle that matched the stolen vehicle's description near the intersection of Carter Drive and Bozeman Avenue.

The deputy caught up to the vehicle that had turned onto Airport Road, and the plates matched those of the stolen vehicle. Tristan Ray Leppink was identified as the driver.

Leppink’s license was revoked with a habitual traffic offender designation.

Located inside the vehicle was a type of pipe commonly used to consume methamphetamine. A small baggie containing a clear crystalline substance, which later tested presumptive positive for meth, was also in the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle said neither of these items was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Leppink denied the pipe and baggie were his, but no one else was in the vehicle with him. He was arrested.