Helena man accused of burgling Lincoln home and motel

A 28-year-old Helena man has been charged with two felony counts of burglary and one felony count of criminal mischief after allegedly attempting to break into a house and then breaking into a motel in Lincoln.

On Tuesday around midnight, a deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street in Lincoln for a report of a suspicious person.

The complainant told the deputy that someone had attempted to break into her daughter’s house while her daughter was inside. She said her husband saw the man, and she provided a description of Chase Jon Knutson.

The daughter stated that Knutson broke the back door of their house and entered the residence without permission. Knutson is also accused of breaking an insect shield on the hood of her vehicle. The deputy saw the pieces of the broken shield near the vehicle, according to court reports.

The owner of a motel on the 300 block of Main Street called and stated that a male, matching the description of Knutson, attempted to break into a room.

The deputy found Knutson inside of one of the motel rooms, naked and under a mattress. Authorities said the motel room was “destroyed.” The mattress was off the bed, the lamps were knocked over and broken, the microwave was broken on the floor, holes were in the wall, and items were thrown about the room, said officials.

The owner of the motel stated they did not know Knutson, nor had they rented a room to him.

Knutson was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.