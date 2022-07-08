Helena man accused of burglary and assault

A 51-year-old Helena man was charged with felony assault with a weapon and felony aggravated burglary after allegedly breaking into a home and throwing items at someone inside.

He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order.

According to court documents, Jason Royal Brenden forced entry into a residence when he kicked in the door to the victim’s house.

A witness called on behalf of the victim and stated the person was “being attacked,” according to court records.

Brenden allegedly entered the residence and proceeded to throw several items at the victim. One was a metal bell attached to a chain, which left visible injury, officials reported.

A previous partner or family member assault conviction resulted in a no-contact order against Brenden.

However, authorities say Brenden continued to contact the victim many times by phone, by messaging apps and in person. Security camera footage confirmed Brenden going to the victim’s house frequently, according to authorities.

Brenden was arrested on Wednesday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.