Helena man accused of burglary and assault

A 49-year-old Helena man is accused of assaulting law enforcement as they were removing him from a home he had been evicted from.

Jason Blaine Thornock is charged with felony burglary, felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Nov. 5, law enforcement responded to a trespassing complaint. The victim told deputies she had allowed the defendant to live in her home since September, but he was not paying rent or exchanging services for housing. The victim said she gave him until the end of October to leave, but the defendant refused.

After attempting to contact the defendant via phone, deputies knocked on the door of the residence and did not receive an answer. Deputies continued knocking and observed the defendant come to the door, but he did not open it and moved away from it.

The victim gave deputies permission to enter the residence and provided the code for the electronic lock, but the lock had been disconnected. The victim told deputies her garage door was no longer working either. The victim had arranged for a locksmith to come to the home while deputies were there.

The defendant returned to the front door but would not open it. He was told he was under arrest, but refused to comply.

The locksmith made a key to unlock the door, and deputies made entry and attempted to arrest the defendant. The defendant allegedly fought back against deputies and attempted to strangle one of them during the scuffle.

After the arrests, deputies searched the room and found the disassembled mechanisms for the garage and electronic lock.

