Helena man accused of burglarizing storage unit

A 32-year-old Helena man has been accused of burglarizing a storage unit.

Christopher Alan Colligan is charged with two counts of felony burglary and two counts of felony theft.

On June 21, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a burglary at Security Storage on Allied Drive. The victim reported $4,292 worth of items missing from the unit.

On June 26, law enforcement again responded to the facility for reports of another burglary. This victim reported items valued at $4,900 had been taken from the unit.

The owner of the facility provided video surveillance from the entrance. A vehicle that stood out in the video was a gray Toyota Rav4. The deputy contacted the owner of the PIN used by the vehicle to enter the facility. The owner reported she had not given anyone permission to use her PIN. She recognized the driver of the Rav4 as the defendant.

The defendant admitted to being at the facility during the times observed on video. He said he was there to see his car that was stored at the facility and that he was helping a friend. He said a few of the items the friend was to retrieve were a washer and dryer, matching what was stolen from one unit.