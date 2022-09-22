Helena man accused of breaking partner's thumb

A 42-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony aggravated assault after a physical altercation with his partner.

On Sept. 12, an officer was informed by dispatch of a Probation and Parole report of domestic assault.

According to charging documents, the partner reported that Shiloh Seth Berry broke the person's thumb during an altercation in a car.

The partner was driving the car and picked up Berry. Berry allegedly tried to take his partner's phone, causing injury to the person's thumb.

An X-ray at the hospital revealed the thumb was broken.

Berry was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 17.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.