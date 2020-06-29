Helena man accused of breaking into vehicles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 29-year-old Helena man is accused of breaking into and stripping components from work vehicles.

Casey William Drennon is charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.

On April 22, law enforcement responded to a wholesale plumbing supply company for reports of vehicle tresspassing. The owner explained that a worker had checked the work trucks only to find that the steering column had been stripped on one of the vehicles.

Video surveillance of the yard showed a young male entering and getting into the trucks. The footage showed the suspect spending a significant amount of time in each vehicle.

One of the employees posed a still shot from the video to Facebook, where multiple people identified the suspect as Drennon. Another person who claimed to be Drennon said he will "do what he's gotta do because he was tired of being homeless and without a whip (vehicle)."

Police identified Drennon via a prior booking photo. The damage to the vehicle totaled $2,400.

