Helena man accused of breaking into home

A 39-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a local home and damaging property.

Ashley Ryan Whitaker is charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal mischief and tampering with witnesses and informants and a misdemeanor count of theft.

An officer was dispatched to the home in the 200 block of Barney Street on May 12.

According to a report from the Helena Police Department, it looked like the side garage door had been kicked in and there was blood on the door handle and on the floors leading down a hallway into a guest bedroom and on the shades of a bedroom window. Several windows were broken and a toilet seat was torn off and thrown into the shower tub, authorities reported.

One of the people at the home told an officer that Whitaker admitted to causing the damage and offered to pay for it if she did not call the police.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

