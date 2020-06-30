Helena man accused of breaking into home while possessing drugs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 37-year-old Helena man is accused of breaking into a home while in possession of suboxone.

Cory Dean Musick is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

On June 10, law enforcement responded to a report that the defendant came to a residence, kicked in the door and would not let a female resident leave.

Musick had a no-contact order preventing him from contacting the woman. The defendant was also formally trespassed from the building.

The officers allegedly found Musick hiding under some blankets in the apartment. Upon searching the defendant, the police allegedly found suboxone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.