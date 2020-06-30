You are the owner of this article.
Helena man accused of breaking into home while possessing drugs
Helena man accused of breaking into home while possessing drugs

Cory Dean Musick

Cory Dean Musick

A 37-year-old Helena man is accused of breaking into a home while in possession of suboxone. 

Cory Dean Musick is charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

On June 10, law enforcement responded to a report that the defendant came to a residence, kicked in the door and would not let a female resident leave. 

Musick had a no-contact order preventing him from contacting the woman. The defendant was also formally trespassed from the building.

The officers allegedly found Musick hiding under some blankets in the apartment. Upon searching the defendant, the police allegedly found suboxone.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

