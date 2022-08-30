Helena man accused of breaking into cabin and stealing items to sell

A 53-year-old Helena man is being charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief after allegedly breaking into a cabin and stealing items to pawn and sell.

On Aug. 18, a deputy was dispatched to meet with a male complainant whose vacation cabin was broken into.

According to court documents, the male stated he returned to spend the weekend at his cabin when he saw that someone had forced entry into the storage shed and the main residence by prying windows.

There was damage to both windows used to gain entry. There was evidence that the suspect had removed belongings from the residence.

The male had a game camera set up at the cabin, which captured stills of the suspect on Aug. 14. The male shared these images with the deputy, who forwarded them to other law enforcement partners. Another deputy responded, potentially identifying the suspect as John Wilson Chambers.

The deputy checked an online reporting system for items pawned or sold by the defendant. The records indicated that starting on Aug. 15, Chambers had pawned or sold multiple items missing from the cabin.

Chambers acknowledged the photographs resembled him but denied being in the area. An enhanced photograph was shown to Chambers that showed the suspect had a detailed tattoo on his right arm. Chambers agreed to show deputies his right arm, and the tattoos matched.

Chambers still denied being at the property. He was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 26.