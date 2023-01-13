Helena man accused of breaking into and stealing from a business.

A 37-year-old Helena man is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief after being accused of breaking into and stealing from a business.

A deputy was dispatched to a business on North Montana Avenue for a report of a burglary on Dec. 14.

The business owner stated that someone forced entry into the business, causing damage estimated at $1,500. Court documents say the suspect then removed all cash and checks from the register, which was estimated to be somewhere between $500 to $5,000.

On Dec. 20, the business owner contacted authorities with security video of the incident. The video showed a man wearing a dark colored Quicksilver brand hooded sweatshirt and a stocking hat. The man approached the building and covered his face before using a tire iron to force the door open, according to court reports.

The suspect went right to the cash register and forced it open. He was wearing gloves but removed one when grabbing the cash and checks, revealing an oval shaped tattoo on the back of his left hand, said officials.

On Dec. 28, the owner informed the deputy that a former employee of the business had a similar tattoo. The suspect, Kodie Matthew Vincent Baker, is on probation for theft and criminal endangerment. The deputy viewed photos of Baker, and the tattoos matched, according to court reports.

A probation officer informed the deputy that Baker was at work on Dec. 29. The deputy located Baker, and he denied all accusations and stated that he didn’t own a Quicksilver brand hooded sweatshirt.

Probation and parole authorized a search of Baker’s residence. A hooded sweatshirt was located that matched the one worn in the video footage.

The deputy was able to contact Baker by phone but wasn’t able to locate him. On Jan. 12, other deputies had contact with Baker on an unrelated incident. They were aware of Baker being investigated and placed him under arrest.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.