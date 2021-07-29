Helena man accused of brandishing gun outside local bar

A 24-year-old Helena man has been accused of brandishing a firearm outside a bar in Helena.

Nathan Alan James is charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon.

On June 27, law enforcement responded to Jackson Street for reports of a man waving a firearm. Court documents say a woman pointed out a man walking down the sidewalk. Officers met with the man, who identified himself as James.

The woman said she saw the defendant confront a small group of people on the Downtown Walking Mall and point a gun at them. The woman said the gun wasn't black or silver, but was rather green or "Army colored." She said the man went to a nearby pickup and put the gun inside it prior to law enforcement's arrival. She said the people he pointed the gun at had left the area.

During a search of the area, officers discovered three undischarged pistol rounds on the sidewalk. Looking through the window of the white pickup, an officer observed a pistol magazine with butt plate the officer described as "matte tan" on the driver's seat.