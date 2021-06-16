Helena man accused of brandishing firearm at partner

A 21-year-old Helena man is accused of brandishing a firearm at his romantic partner.

Justin James Belgarde is charged with felony assault with a weapon, felony tampering with witnesses and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

On June 10, law enforcement responded to a residence to speak with a woman who wanted to report a partner/family member assault. The woman, identified as the victim and the defendant's partner, told officers about an incident that had occurred a few months prior.

The victim told law enforcement that on April 4, she and the defendant were involved in an argument. She reported that Belgarde retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at her and then at himself. The victim said she believed the defendant was going to shoot her.

On the night of this incident, multiple neighbors called dispatch to report the disturbance. At the time, multiple officers responded to the residence. The defendant allegedly told the victim to not let law enforcement in and to say he wasn't there. The victim said she believed he hid the firearm in the kitchen.