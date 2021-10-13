Helena man accused of bomb threat

A 20-year-old Helena man is accused of making a bomb threat and threatening police.

Henry Michael Donahoe is charged with felony criminal endangerment, felony bribery in official and political matters, misdemeanor trespassing, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor obstructing an officer and misdemeanor unlawful attempt to purchase an intoxicating substance.

On Oct. 8, law enforcement responded to a public event on the 1000 block of North Rodney Street for a report of an intoxicated man going through the property of others. He was confronted by police and appeared to be intoxicated. The defendant could not explain his actions and was trespassed from the event by staff.

The defendant allegedly told multiple attendees there was a bomb and/or explosives at the event.

The defendant attempted to walk away from police before running, after being told he would be charged if he ran. He was then located by another officer and attempted to run before being caught and detained.

The defendant, who was too young to consume alcohol, provided a breath sample showing a 0.254 breath alcohol concentration.