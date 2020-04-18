Helena man accused of beating partner

A 43-year-old Helena man is accused of brutally beating an intimate partner.

The victim called Helena police in the early morning hours of March 31 to report David Dee Yoder had been beating her for the past two hours and had forcefully taken her cellphone from her to prevent her from calling law enforcement.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, the woman "advised (Yoder) 'beat her into a ball,' punching her numerous times all over her body and especially her head."

She also told police that Yoder strangled her and had bitten her wrist and would not let go until she dug her fingernails into his face.

Both the victim and Yoder had injuries consistent with the victim's statement. The arresting officer noted the victim had a "goose egg" on her forehead in the affidavit.

A review of Yoder's criminal history showed two prior domestic violence convictions.

Yoder was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with two felony counts of partner or family member assault, one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member, and one misdemeanor count of criminal destruction or tampering with a communication device.

All charge are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

